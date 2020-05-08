Severe Weather Threat for Friday Afternoon

The National Weather Service in New Orleans has predicted severe weather for Friday afternoon.

There is an enhanced risk for wind gusts in excess of 60 mph, hail greater than 1 inch in diameter, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain.

Graphic above gives what, where, when and risk level for each mode of severe weather.

The blue line is the approximate expected location of line of severe storms and time when they are expected to move through the area.

Be safe and stay weather aware.