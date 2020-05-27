Shell airlifts seven workers from oil platform in Gulf of Mexico for coronavirus treatment

According to a report from WDSU News, Shell has airlifted seven individuals from an oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico for medical treatment for COVID-19. Two more have been isolated, scheduled to be evacuated today.

WDSU shared the following statement from Shell:

“Shell can confirm that five individuals working on a Shell-operated platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico have tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, there are four Persons Under Investigation. Of these nine total individuals, seven have been evacuated to onshore medical facilities, and the remaining two PUIs have been isolated and are scheduled to be evacuated today. Personnel on Board (POB) is being reduced to minimum staffing levels.

Shell’s priority remains the safety and health of our people and the safe operations of all our businesses. We have been and will continue to take steps to protect all employees following guidance from the CDC and local public health officials while maintaining data privacy and individual health confidentiality. In accordance with Shell’s data privacy policy/manual and health privacy laws, we will not comment on the health condition of specific individuals.”