Sheriff: All Roads Open in Terrebonne

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announces that ALL highways outside the Morganza are now open.

“Some cleanup operations are still in progress, but there are no water hazards and debris is not on the roadways,” Sheriff Soignet said. “We are still urging caution, and asking that people not travel to these areas if it is not necessary to do so.”

The last areas to open up were the lower end of La. 315 in Dularge, Island Road near Isle de Jean Charles and the lower end of La 665 in Pointe-aux-Chenes.

“All of these areas are still being heavily patrolled,” Sheriff Soignet said. “Also, we have received reports of people fishing from bridges which is prohibited by law. These actions can prove dangerous and also can impede traffic. While it’s certainly tempting, we ask that those wishing to fish refrain from doing so on the bridges.”

PHOTO CAPTION: Deputies, aided by members of the Inmate Work Program remove debris left by Hurricane Laura, allowing roads to open. The debris poses safety hazards and can also damage levees and gate. Sheriff Tim Soignet planned for cleanups across lower Terrebonne Parish which began as soon as water receded to safe levels.