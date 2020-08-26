Sheriff announces all security measures are in place

Sheriff Tim Soignet has announced that all security measures are activated and in place, as we monitor the movement of Hurricane Laura.

Deputies are patrolling throughout the parish and also are at fixed posts on roads leading to areas below the Morganza levee system.

“The Parish President, Levee and Conservation District director, EOC director, and I are in constant communication and levees are being monitored,” Sheriff Soignet said. “We have high confidence in the ability of the levee system to protect us.”

The Sheriff also warns that people should rely only on trusted information sources, such as www.tpso.net or www.tpcg.org.

“Unfortunately, we have already seen social media posts with false reports of problems that do not exist,” Sheriff Soignet said. “If I were aware of a problem I would immediately inform the public, but so far all is working smoothly.”

Sheriff Soignet reminds residents that a curfew is in effect from 10 p.m. till 6 p.m. for areas of Terrebonne Parish outside of the Morganza-to-the-Gulf Levee protection system.

A detailed list of the curfew boundaries can be found at www.tpso.net.

“Our goal is to keep the homes and businesses of people who have evacuated From those areas safe and secure,” Sheriff Soignet said. “We ask for everyone’s help with this. Working together means we will all get through this together.”