Sheriff Soignet announces initial Hurricane Delta preparations

Sheriff Tim Soignet is accelerating steps to ensure safety and security for the people of Terrebonne Parish as Hurricane Delta threatens the Gulf Coast, while closely monitoring its progress, in coordination with Parish President Gordon Dove and the Terrebonne Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

“All of our personnel were put on notice today that double shifts will start Thursday morning,” said Sheriff Soignet, who is urging that residents be prepared for the worst while hoping for the best. “In our area, complacency is not an option. I ask that everyone begin finalizing their plans.”

Sheriff Soignet shared that plans are in place for stepped-up patrols in vulnerable communities, providing peace of mind that areas will be safe if residents decide to evacuate.

Steps that should be taken to prepare for the storm include:

. Refill prescriptions if they are low.

. Ensure that important personal papers are secured.

. Check generators and other essential equipment.

. Be prepared in the event orders are given to leave.

Sheriff Soignet also reminds residents to rely on trusted sources of information such as the websites of this office and the Parish Government. You can also follow the Sheriff’s Office on Twitter as @Terrebonne_SO.