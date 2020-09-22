Sheriff Soignet joins with other agencies offering free child car seat checks for National Child Passenger Safety Week

This week is National Child Passenger Safety Week and Terrebonne Parish Tim Soignet is urging parents and other caregivers to ensure that car seats for children are properly installed and functional.

Terrebonne Parish deputies along with the Louisiana State Police will be on hand Saturday, Sept. 26, at West Park Climate Control Storage, 6767 West Park Ave. in Houma Saturday, Sept. 26, from 9 a.m. to Noon to check seats and make sure they are safe. The Sheriff’s Office partners with the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force as part of an ongoing program that encourages child car seat use.

“Car seats, when properly installed and used, save lives,” Sheriff Soignet said. “We have deputies who are nationally certified in car seat installation and safety. The deputies and troopers will also provide instruction on proper and safe child car seat use. If you can’t make it give us a call for an appointment on another date.”

No appointment is needed for the Saturday event. If an appointment for a later date is needed call (985) 876-2500.