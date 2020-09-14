Sheriff Soignet provides morning report on TS Sally for Terrebonne Parish

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet advises residents that all plans are in place as we await further information on the progress and track of Tropical Storm Sally.

“We are not letting our guard down and neither should anyone else,” Sheriff Soignet said. “As of this morning, forecasts call for more serious effects to our east, but none of this is written in stone and Sally is a slow-moving storm and forecasters are not certain of how it will behave while nearing the coast.”

The Sheriff and leaders of the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government are in close contact and will remain so while the threat persists.

Here is a round-up of information from TPSO and TPCG:

• Terrebonne Parish remains under a Hurricane Warning and a State of Emergency is in effect.

• A voluntary Evacuation Order goes into effect at Noon Monday for all areas south of the Morganza Levee System.

• Sandbag locations are listed at www.tpcg.org (or click here)

• Curfews for all areas south of the Morganza will be in effect from 8 PM today through 8 PM Tuesday.

• Our patrol force has been doubled with all deputies assigned working 12-hour shifts.

• All inmates from the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex have been temporarily relocated to facilities out of harm’s way.

• The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government will open a shelter at the Houma Municipal Auditorium, 880 Verret Street, at 6 PM. For transportation call 985-873-6357.

• The Sheriff’s administrative offices are closed today and Tuesday. Courts are open this morning.

• Terrebonne Parish schools are closed today and Tuesday.

• Most floodgates were closed as of 7:30 AM. Still open but pending closure are the La. 56 Roller Gate, Pointe-aux-Chenes Roller Gate, Boudreaux Canal Sector Gate and Bayou Terrebonne Sector Gate.

• If you see anything suspicious call 985 876 2500.Note descriptions of people, clothing and vehicles. Do not take action yourself.

Sheriff Soignet asks that social media group leaders guard against misinformation, and that residents rely on verified information from trusted sites such as www.tpso.net; our Twitter feed, @Terrebonne_SO; the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government at http://www.tpcg.org and the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District, http://www.tlcd.org.

“I will be traveling through communities myself and checking on properties and people,” Sheriff Soignet said. “Please remain vigilant and don’t let your guard down until we are certain Sally is no longer a threat.”