Sheriff Soignet urges preparation ahead of Tropical Storm Sally

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office along with other local government entities are carefully monitoring the development and forecasts for Tropical Storm Sally, for which a Hurricane Watch has been issued, currently east of the Mississippi River, as of 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.

Sheriff Tim Soignet urges residents to monitor weather forecasts and rely on information from trusted sources as Sally makes its advance.

“We are not seeking to alarm anyone, as It’s too soon to tell when or whether this storm will be cause for alarm in our immediate area,” Sheriff Soignet said. “However, it’s not too soon to make initial preparations should conditions require further action.”

Sheriff Soignet recommends that residents take the following precautions:

When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track since hazards can extend well away from the center of the storm.

Check ditches and culverts for trash and debris, and make sure they are clear.

Mariners should carefully watch for potential gate closures.

It’s not too early to start removing items from yards and porches that could pose a risk.

Have a plan in place for what to do and where you will go if indications warrant further actions.

Bear in mind the risks that can relate to loss of electrical power. Check generators to make sure they are running properly and make a plan for operation in a safe place that will not risk of carbon monoxide exposure.

For accurate information residents should check the following sources of information:

www.tpso.net

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office official Facebook page.

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government website www.tpcg.org and Facebook page.

and Facebook page. Terrebonne Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Facebook page.

Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District Floodgate Mate for checking current and pending gate closures. https://www.tlcd.org/mobile/

National Hurricane Center www.nhc.noaa.org

“We have been fortunate so far, but cannot afford to let our guard down,” Sheriff Soignet said. “Every storm is different, and all of them are fickle and not to be trusted.”