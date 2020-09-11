Sheriff Tim Soignet joins observance of Sept. 11

On this nineteenth anniversary of America’s 21st Century Day of Infamy, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet asks that we all take time to reflect on the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

“On that day 2,977 people were killed and our nation’s spirit was forced to its greatest test in generations,” Sheriff Soignet said. “In addition to the civilian lives lost, the dead included 343 firefighters, 72 law enforcement officers and 55 military personnel. In the face of this tragedy our people found unity in grief, drawing on the perseverance and resilience that have made and kept the United States of America a great nation. On this day we recall our horror and sorrow. But we are also reminded that every thread of our beloved flag binds us as one. I hope all of you will join me in praying that God’s grace forever shines on the United States, on Louisiana, and on the good people of Terrebonne Parish.”

Sheriff Soignet was among those in attendance Friday morning at the Roger D. Songe Veterans Memorial Park, the site of Houma’s Twin Towers Memorial, where the events of Sept. 11 and the sacrifices of its heroes are commemorated each year. First responders took turns reading the names of heroes, as a bell was rung for each.

“The attacks on the Twin Towers and the Pentagon, and the downing of United Airlines Flight 93 on that morning all happened many miles away from here,” Sheriff Soignet said. “Yet every year Terrebonne Parish sees fit to hold this solemn memorial. It makes me proud, yet at the same time humbled, to be a servant of this community.”