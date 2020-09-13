Sheriff Tim Soignet urges action due to Hurricane Warning

The issuance of a Hurricane Warning for Terrebonne Parish means preparations should begin now for possible hurricane conditions. “The current forecast shows that we can expect effects from this weather system,” Sheriff Soignet said.

Sheriff Soignet recommends that residents take the following precautions:

Do not focus on the exact forecast track since hazards can extend well away from the center of the storm.

Check ditches and culverts for trash and debris, and make sure they are clear.

Mariners should carefully watch for potential gate closures.

Remove items from yards and porches.

Complete plans for what to do and where youwill go if further actions are warranted.

Bear in mind that loss of electrical power is possible.Check generators to make sure they are running properland make a plan for operation in a safe place that will not pose a risk of carbon monoxide exposure.

For accurate information residents should check the following sources:

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office official Facebook page.

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government website www.tpcg.org and Facebook page.