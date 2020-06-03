Sheriff urges residents to start preparations for Tropical Storm Cristobal

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Jerry Larpenter is advising residents to make preparations now for the arrival of Tropical Storm Cristobal, currently forecast to reach the Louisiana coast between Sunday and Monday.

“The direction of a storm can always change,” Sheriff Larpenter said. “But for now our parish appears to be in this storm’s path. This means we could have high tidal surges along with heavy rain affecting the low-lying areas, in particular.”

Sheriff Larpenter said those in critical areas should make plans to get to higher ground, should a warning for our area be issued.

“People in vulnerable areas must not wait for water to rise and then call for a rescue,” Sheriff Larpenter said. “That can put their lives in danger, as well as the lives of First Responders.”

Sandbags for property protection will be made available Thursday by the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government. Information on pickup sites can be found at www.tpcg.org.

Now is a good time to:

* Secure important papers like birth certificates in a watertight container.

* Check on supplies like bottled water.

* Check storm drains for obstacles that can be safely removed.

Sheriff’s Office personnel are prepared to keep residents safe, should the weather arrive as predicted.

“We have a plan and are prepared,” Sheriff Larpenter said. “Everyone in our community should have a plan in place as well.”