Sheriff Webre Announces LPSO Storm Operations Due to Marco and Laura

In anticipation of the arrival of Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre has announced that the administrative offices of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will be closed on Monday, August 24, and offices will remain closed until the threat of the storms has passed. Both storms are expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coast this week.

Residents can rest assured that all necessary functions required to serve and protect our communities are in place as we are proactively doubling our patrol section and utilizing all available equipment throughout the duration of the threat of both storms. In the event of an emergency, please call 911. For non-emergencies, call (985) 532-2808.

Effective at noon today – Sunday, August 23 – Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson has ordered a mandatory evacuation for all residents and businesses South of the Leon Theriot Flood Gate and other low-lying areas. In order to accommodate evacuees that will need shelter, the Raceland Recreation Center (241 Recreation Drive, Raceland) will also open at noon on Sunday. Please contact the Lafourche Parish Government Emergency Operations Center at (985) 537-7603 prior to evacuating to the shelter for assistance and instructions.

Sheriff Webre encourages all residents to complete storm preparations today (Sunday). Tropical storm force winds are expected to arrive on Monday but may begin as early as overnight tonight. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively working with other parish emergency officials to ensure that all aspects of storm preparation and recovery are utilized.

For the latest information including push notifications, download the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office app, or go to our website at LPSO.net/Tropical and check back often for updates. Information on the app and website is updated frequently and collected from all parish agencies to keep you posted with the most critical and up-to-date information. You can also monitor social media for updates by following @LafourcheSO on Facebook and Twitter.