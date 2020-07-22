Sheriff Webre Announces Promotions in Regional Reentry Program

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre recently announced the promotions of two employees to administer to the corrections regional reentry program based in Lafourche Parish. Captain Karla Beck has been promoted to the Director of Programming and Reentry for the Southeast Central Regional Reentry Program, as well as Assistant Warden of the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. Correctional Officer Danielle Finister has been promoted to the position of Assistant Director of Programming and Reentry.

Louisiana has the highest per capita incarceration rate in the United States, and the Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections has worked to reduce this rate for more than 15 years. Approximately 50 percent of incarcerated individuals are assigned to state correctional facilities while the other half are assigned to local-level facilities such as the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex and Transitional Work Program. Throughout their incarceration, the objective is to gradually transition each individual back into society as a productive citizen in an effort to reduce recidivism.

The Southeast Central Regional Reentry Program, which is based in Lafourche Parish, prepares individuals for reentry within a seven-parish region including Assumption, Ascension, Lafourche St. James, St. John, St. Charles, and Terrebonne. The program provides case management, counseling, and education to meet each individual’s needs to ensure a productive return to society.

“Public safety is my number one goal when it comes to preparing an individual for community reentry,” Captain Beck said. “We hope to engage the community in any way that we can to reduce their risk of recidivism by working on sustainable employment, affordable housing, community supervision and enhanced human service delivery. I believe that it takes a village to achieve success, and I am fully dedicated to the success of this program.”

Captain Beck has a doctorate in criminal justice management and holds professional licenses in counseling and family therapy. She has an extensive background in the development of social service programs with a focus on victim advocacy and community service and security. Officer Finister, who will serve as Beck’s assistant director, has 14 years of experience in corrections. She also has an associate’s degree and was already part of the reentry team at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex where she gained experience in data management and program facilitation.

For more information about the Southeast Central Regional Reentry Program, or to submit ideas for community involvement, please contact Captain Beck at karla-beck@lpso.net.