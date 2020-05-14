Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office open to Public starting Monday; Masks Required

From TPSO:

Sheriff Jerry Larpenter announces that beginning Monday, May 18, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office shall again be open to the public, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

Background checks, property tax payments and all other business shall function as normal.

Members of the public who come to the courthouse are required to wear masks.

Offices will be closing at 2 p.m. due to the daily disinfection of the courthouse.

“In consultation with Parish President Gordon Dove and other officials, this decision was made in accordance with Louisiana’s Phase 1 re-opening,” Sheriff Larpenter said. “We are grateful to members of the public who have endured the inconveniences associated with the precautionary steps taken due to COVID-19 and look forward to serving them.”

Sheriff Larpenter said that details on the operations of other agencies should be obtained directly from those agencies.