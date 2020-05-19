Sheriff’s Office shares Procedures for those denied courthouse entry, with business pertaining to TPSO

On Monday, May 18, the Terrebonne Parish courthouse was opened to the public for limited hours, following closure due to concerns about the COVID-19 virus.

The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government enacted strict public health procedures to ensure the safety of the public and personnel in the building. Temperature-scanning of persons wishing to enter the courthouse is performed by security personnel who work for the parish, and anyone with a temperature indicating fever is not permitted to enter.

The Sheriff’s Office cannot and shall not waive any of the rules the parish government has put in place. However, there are procedures for those needing to pay fines or property taxes, or to obtain background checks both online and by mail.

Mail should be sent to:

(Name of Department, e.g. BONDS and FINES or PROPERTY TAX or BACKGROUND CHECKS)

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff

P.O. Box 1670

Houma, La. 70361

BACKGROUND CHECKS BY MAIL:

Mail your request with a money order for $5 and a copy of your identification

ONLINE OPTIONS:

PROPERTY TAXES:

Visit www.tpso.net, click on “Online Services” and then “Tax Notices” to pay by credit or debit card. A service fee will be charged.

TRAFFIC TICKETS:

Visit www.tpda.org and follow the instructions given on the page.

If you cannot enter the courthouse and have questions about procedures for payments or other procedures from the Sheriff’s Office please call 876-2500 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays and we will be happy to assist.

For telephone numbers of judges and other agencies in the courthouse, please visit www.tpso.net to find a list.