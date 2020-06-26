Sheriff’s Sales of Seized Property Resume; Tax Title Sale Set for August

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the sales of seized property has resumed after having been suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, Sheriff Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will host an online tax title sale, which is typically held in July, is now scheduled for Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

The sheriff’s sales of seized property consist of real estate and “movables” (vehicles, boats, etc.). The sales are held at 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month, excluding holidays. The sales are held at the Thibodaux City Hall Council Chamber located at 310 West 2nd Street in Thibodaux. All items for sale are advertised in the Daily Comet newspaper. For more information on sales of seized property, please go to LPSO.net/sheriffsales or call Deputy Karla Loupe at (985) 449-4443.

The tax title sale is open to the general public. More details, including online registration and a list of available properties, will be announced in the coming weeks. To avoid having their property subject to the tax title sale, property owners can still remit payment for property taxes online at LPSO.net/delinquenttaxes. Property owners can also use the website to search for their property to ensure all payments have been collected. Alternately, tax payments can be made in full at the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Administration Office (200 Canal Boulevard, Thibodaux) or at the South Lafourche Sub-station (102 W. 91st Street, Cut Off). “No-contact” payments can also be made 24 hours a day in the payment drop box located outside the Administration Office in Thibodaux. For additional information, property owners can call the Thibodaux office at (985) 449-4431 or the Galliano office at (985) 632-5844.