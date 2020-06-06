Silver Alert: Assistance Needed in Locating Missing Prairieville Man

The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and is requesting assistance in locating Allen “Pete” Hoover. He was last seen at approximately 5:30 pm on June 5, 2020, on LA Hwy 42 in the Muddy Creek area driving a gray 2011 Ford Ranger bearing Louisiana license plate of Y031132. The right rear tail light on his vehicle is broken. There is also a “Back the Blue” sticker displayed on the rear windshield.

Allen “Pete” Hoover is a 69-year-old white male. He has gray hair, is approximately 6’1” and weighs about 125 pounds.

Family members confirm Mr. Hoover suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Allen “Pete” Hoover should immediately contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-8300 ext 1.