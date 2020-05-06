Single-vehicle Crash in Thibodaux leaves One Injured

At 11:21 a.m. today, the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Bowie Road and La. Highway 1 in Thibodaux that left one female occupant with minor injuries, Assistant Fire Chief Benton Foret confirmed with the Times this afternoon.

She was transported to a nearby facility as a precaution, Foret said.

Foret said the scene is now clear, however, he asks that motorists pass through that area with caution as the stop sign at the intersection was affected during the incident and might not be visible.

The Thibodaux Police Department and Acadian Ambulance assisted in the response, Foret said.