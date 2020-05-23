Skilled nursing facilities in Louisiana will receive $98,475,000

Louisiana will receive $98,475,000 in 256 payments for skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) to help combat the devastating effects of this pandemic.

“Throughout this pandemic, nursing homes have faced unparalleled challenges while looking after America’s most vulnerable people. This HHS funding will give these health care professionals key resources to protect seniors and each other,” said Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

“We are seeing a disproportionate impact in nursing homes across our state and country. These senior citizens aren’t just stats. They are each someone’s parent, grandparent, relative or a lifelong friend that have become part of one of the most vulnerable populations. These funds are a vital investment necessary to protect loved ones from becoming exposed to this virus and will help to address the needs of our seniors in nursing home communities,” U.S. Congressman Garret Graves said.

This funding is provided under the authority of the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act. These resources could help nursing homes increase labor, expand testing, obtain personal protective equipment and cover other expenses directly related to the coronavirus pandemic.

There has been $175 billion in relief funds provided to hospitals and other health care providers through the bipartisan CARES Act and the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act to help protect healthcare services as a result of extraordinary changes and expenses associated with coronavirus.

HHS will make relief fund distributions to SNFs based on both a fixed basis and variable basis. Each SNF will receive a fixed distribution of $50,000, plus a distribution of $2,500 per bed. All certified SNFs with six or more certified beds are eligible for this targeted distribution.

Nursing home recipients must attest that they will only use Provider Relief Fund payments for permissible purposes, as set forth in the Terms and Conditions, and agree to comply with future government audit and reporting requirements.

