So much uncertainty with Beta with latest forecast
With the 7am update, all of Louisiana is now in the cone of uncertainty. Lots of uncertainty still exists with Beta at this point. The current forecast shows Beta drifting north today, before slowly drifting westward.
Hurricane Watch has been issued from Port Aransas, TX to High Island, TX. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued from south of Port Aransas to the Mouth of the Rio Grande and east of High Island, Texas to Morgan City, Louisiana.
At 700 AM CDT (1200 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Beta was located near latitude 26.5 North, longitude 92.4 West. Beta is moving toward the north near 8 mph (13 km/h). A slow westward motion
is expected to begin late today, with a slow northwestward motion forecast to begin late Sunday and continue through late Monday. On the forecast track, the center of Beta will slowly approach the
Texas coast into early next week.
Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is forecast, and Beta is expected to become a hurricane on Sunday.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km) from the center. The minimum central pressure reported by an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 995 mb (29.38 inches).