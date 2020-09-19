So much uncertainty with Beta with latest forecast

With the 7am update, all of Louisiana is now in the cone of uncertainty. Lots of uncertainty still exists with Beta at this point. The current forecast shows Beta drifting north today, before slowly drifting westward.

Hurricane Watch has been issued from Port Aransas, TX to High Island, TX. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued from south of Port Aransas to the Mouth of the Rio Grande and east of High Island, Texas to Morgan City, Louisiana.