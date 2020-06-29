Soignet to be sworn in as Sheriff on Wednesday

From the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office:

On Wednesday, July 1, Timothy (Tim) Soignet will be sworn in as the 34th Sheriff of Terrebonne Parish.

At 10 a.m. that day, a Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Houma, Louisiana, by the Most Rev. Shelton J. Fabre, Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux.

The incoming sheriff shall then take the oath of office.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating at the Cathedral shall be limited to family and staff, who will be temperature-checked and encouraged to wear masks.

The general public is invited to view live-streaming of the event on the HTV Facebook page. The stream will be carried by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and the TPSO Transition Facebook page. The later swearing-in of deputies, a procedure that is required when a sheriff’s term starts, shall be in alternating groups at the Terrebonne Parish courthouse.