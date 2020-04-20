Some Chauvin Residents may Experience Temporary Interruptions in Water Service Today

From the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Waterworks District No. 1:

4/20/20 12:30 PM: WATER SERVICE INTERRUPTION

Waterworks crews are repairing a service in the 6400 block of Hwy 56 in Chauvin.

Customers in the 6400 and 6500 block of Hwy 56 may experience temporary interruptions in service while the repairs are made. Thank you for your patience during this time.

Photo courtesy of Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Waterworks District No. 1.