Some streets to close along North Hollywood Road in Houma on Tuesday

Please be advised that on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., utility crews are scheduled to work on power lines at locations near and along North Hollywood Road.

Because of this work, there will be street closures in the area, roughly from Williams Avenue to Alma Street.

Motorists are advised to avoid those areas, if possible, during those hours on Tuesday.

Should driving in those areas be necessary, we ask that extreme caution and vigilance be used, for the safety of anyone directing traffic as well as utility workers.