The City of Thibodaux announced today that the block of East 8th Street, President Street, East 9th Street and Canal Boulevard will experience temporary low or no water pressure while repairs are being made to the water line tomorrow, April 14.

Residents can expect these repairs to occur approximately from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., according to the announcement.

