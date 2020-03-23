Sorry, folks; The Park is Closed!

Parish President Gordon Dove and TPR Director Roddy Lerille would like to remind the public that all Terrebonne Parish parks, gyms, ball fields, and other recreational facilities parish wide are closed until further notice to support the order of no gatherings, social distancing and to prevent cross contamination from hard surfaces at facilities and properties.

All parish and recreation district areas that are gated & fenced and are able to be closed and locked will be secured.

Other open areas with equipment are being flagged with yellow caution tape to identify that those areas are closed for use in support of public safety.

Please follow the guidelines of no gatherings and do not let children remove the flagging or play on park equipment at public parks until further notice for the protection of the residents of Terrebonne Parish.

Terrebonne Parish Recreation appreciates your assistance with these measures as both the parish and state try to limit exposure to this health pandemic.