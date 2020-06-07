South Lafourche Levee District will begin closures on Sunday

From the South Lafourche Levee District:

With rising tides, we expect to close the Ted Gisclair Floodgate in Larose at 6:00 a.m. tomorrow morning (June 7th) with no openings until further notice.

The Delta Farms Road in Larose is expected to close at 6:00 a.m. tomorrow also.

The Leon Theriot Lock, located two miles south of Golden Meadow, will continue to lock in vessels every half hour on the hour and the half hour (i.e. 10:00, 10:30, 11:00, 11:30, and so on) for as long as the weather persists.

We will continue to monitor the storm as it approaches the gulf coast and we will keep you updated with any new occurrences.

Updates on both floodgate and lock are available through our website at www.slld.org, on Facebook (search South Lafourche Levee District) and Twitter, by calling the Leon Theriot Lock at (985) 475-6233, by VHF radio channel 13, or by calling the South Lafourche Levee District office at (985) 632-7554.