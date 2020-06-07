South Lafourche prepares for Cristobal; bridges and floodgates have closed

The Cote Blanche Bridge in Cut Off and the Galliano Pontoon Bridge are both closed to vehicular traffic, according to Lafourche Parish Government. The Bayou Blue Pontoon Bridge (LA 316) crossing the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway in Lafourche Parish has also closed.

According to the South Lafourche Levee District, the valve at Delta Farms is now closed, but the gate remains open at this time. SLLD is closely monitoring conditions in that area and will announce the gate closure when applicable.

The Ted Gisclair Floodgate in Larose remains Closed with no scheduled openings until further notice.