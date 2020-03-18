Southland Mall to Temporarily Close

Southland Mall in Houma will temporarily close its doors starting Today, March 18 at 6 p.m. until further notice due to concerns over COVID-19 (coronavirus).

JCPenny will also temporarily close its doors and is scheduled to reopen on April 2.

Dillard’s is currently still open Monday – Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“The wellbeing and safety of our employees, tenants and shoppers is our top priority,” reads an announcement on the closure. “We will continue to monitor the recommendations of our local, state and national officials and will announce a re-opening date as more information becomes available. Thank you for your support, understanding and patience with this matter.”