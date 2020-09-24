Speed humps, ‘No Wake Zone’ and other ordinances approved during Terrebonne Parish Council meeting

An ordinance to authorize the acquisition of sites and/or servitudes required for the Elliot Jones Pump Station Project; authorize the parish president to execute any and all documents necessary to acquire sites and/or servitudes for the said purposes; to authorize the parish legal staff to commence expropriation proceedings in the event the sites and/or servitudes cannot be obtained conventionally; to declare that the taking, if required, is necessary or useful for the benefit of the public; and to provide for other matters relative thereto.