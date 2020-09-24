Speed humps, ‘No Wake Zone’ and other ordinances approved during Terrebonne Parish Council meeting
The following ordinances were voted on by the Terrebonne Parish Council meeting on Wednesday, September 23. All were unanimously approved to be adopted.
- An ordinance to amend certain portions of Chapter 18, Article I of the Terrebonne Parish Code of Ordinances as it pertains to the deployment of speed humps in Terrebonne Parish, as per the attached Exhibit A.
- An ordinance to amend the Parish Code, Chapter 22, Article IX. Boats and Waterways, Division I. Generally, Section 22-227 to establish a “No Wake Zone” from the Theriot-Voisin Bridge extending North to St. Eloi Bridge and to authorize the installation of said signs.
- An ordinance to enact Section 2-82 of the Terrebonne Parish Code to establish a new Parish Department of Solid, Hazardous, and Recycling Waste for the purposes of Restructuring the Solid Waste Division; to amend Sections 2-76, 11-21, and 11-34 of the Terrebonne Parish Code of Ordinances to provide for the creation and restructure of the same and to provide for related matters.
- An ordinance to abolish Article IV. Recreation Advisory Board from Chapter 21 of the Terrebonne Parish Code and revoke Ordinance Nos. 4836 and a portion of Ordinance No. 4563 Section entitled “Recreation and Parks”, including subsections 1 through 5, only as it pertains to the Terrebonne Parish Code Chapter 21, Article IV.
- An ordinance to amend certain portions of Chapter 2, Article XVII, Section 2-533 of the Terrebonne Parish Code of Ordinances to decrease the Terrebonne Parish Tree Board from nine members to seven to address difficulties in reaching a meeting quorum.
- An ordinance to amend the GAP Financing Loan Agreement between Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government and Bayou Cane Apartments, LP.
- An ordinance to amend the 2020 Adopted Operating Budget of the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government for the following items, to provide for related matters:
- CARESAct,$188,250
- Bayou Country Sports Park, $250,000
3. CARES Act-Emergency Food & Shelter, $26,969
4. CARES Act-Housing & Urban Development, $60,823
5. CARES Act-Head Start, $149,397
- An ordinance declaring a 1995 International 4700 (Unit 402) from the Terrebonne Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness having a value of $6,000 as surplus, authorizing said item to be disposed of by any legally approved methods.
- An ordinance to authorize the acquisition of sites and/or servitudes required for the Elliot Jones Pump Station Project; authorize the parish president to execute any and all documents necessary to acquire sites and/or servitudes for the said purposes; to authorize the parish legal staff to commence expropriation proceedings in the event the sites and/or servitudes cannot be obtained conventionally; to declare that the taking, if required, is necessary or useful for the benefit of the public; and to provide for other matters relative thereto.
- An ordinance authorizing the issuance of not exceeding $40,000,000 public improvement bonds, in one or more series, of the parish of Terrebonne, State of Louisiana; prescribing the form, terms and conditions of such bonds; providing for the refunding of certain outstanding bonds; and providing for other matters in connection therewith.