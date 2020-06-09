Start Corporation provides COVID-19 antibody testing; drive-up testing option likely to follow

The Start Corporation, a Louisiana-based non-profit organization, has begun offering COVID-19 antibody testing at its Houma location, with a drive-through testing option set to become available in the next few weeks.

The test offered is the IgG antibody test, which reveals, through blood work, whether a person had COVID-19 in the past based on the presence of antibodies for the virus.

“Everybody’s eligible [for testing],” Amy Bradley, marketing director for the Start Corporation said. “We’ve been doing it probably for the COVID virus for the past month and a half.”

In addition, Bradley said the Start Corporation will likely add a drive-up testing option in the upcoming weeks. Drive-up testing will occur at specific, set times.

The organization is waiting to receive testing kits that provide results within three to seven minutes, Bradley said.

“We don’t have the drive thru yet for the antibodies, but we do see that there will probably be a need for that in the short term future,” Bradley said.

Bradley said that, of the 74 antibody tests conducted by the Start Corporation, four people have tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

The Start Corporation accepts most forms of insurance for testing, as well as Medicaid.

Those seeking out antibody testing are asked to call the Start Corporation at 985-333-2020 to schedule an appointment. The testing site is located at 235 Civic Center Blvd. in Houma.