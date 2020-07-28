State adds 1,121 cases to total; sees lowest increase since early July

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 111,038. That’s 1,121 more cases than yesterday.

The state is reporting 26 new deaths, bringing the total to 3,700 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 7/19/20 is 61,456. That’s 8,168 new presumed recovered since last week. The state is reporting 118 probable deaths as of 7/19/20.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 2,404 cases, 11 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, leaving the total at 95.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 2,546 cases, 27 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 72 deaths, the same as yesterday.

Statewide, there are 1,583 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 214 are on ventilators. That’s 17 less patients than yesterday and 6 more patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 1,276,304, which is 16,282 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 23,734 tests, 155 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 24,372 tests, 164 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.