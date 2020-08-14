State adds 1,298 new cases to total

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 136,737. That’s 1,298 more cases than yesterday.

The state is reporting 28 new deaths, bringing the total to 4,307 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 8/12/20 is 103,512. That’s 14,429 new presumed recovered since 8/3/20. The state is reporting 123 probable deaths as of 8/12/20.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 2,949 cases, 33 more than yesterday. They are reporting 2 new deaths, bringing the total to 104.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,160 cases, 45 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 86 deaths, same as yesterday

Statewide, there are 1,243 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 197 are on ventilators. That’s 77 less patients than yesterday and 14 less patients on vents. (Due to a lag in data, these numbers are a two-day total.)

The total of tests reported today is 1,637,012, which is 21,032 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 28,816 tests, 270 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 29,864 tests, 365 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.