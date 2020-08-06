State adds 1,303 cases as deaths surpass 4,000

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 127,246. That’s 1,303 more cases than yesterday.

The state is reporting 50 new deaths, bringing the total to 4,028 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 8/3/20 is 89,083. That’s 14,837 new presumed recovered since 7/27/20. The state is reporting 118 probable deaths as of 8/3/20.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 2,719 cases, 35 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 96.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 2,941 cases, 42 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 84 deaths, the same as yesterday.

Statewide, there are 1,457 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 215 are on ventilators. That’s 14 less patients than yesterday and 8 less patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 1,484,972 which is 15,105 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 25,823 tests, 228 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 27,187 tests, 366 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.