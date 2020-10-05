State adds 230 new cases to total

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 168,512. That’s 230 more cases since yesterday.

The state is reporting 9 new deaths, bringing the total to 5,396 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 9/28/20 is 154,163. That’s 4,523 new presumed recovered since 9/21/20. The state is reporting 190 probable deaths and 1,425 probable cases as of 9/30/2020.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,707 cases, 14 more than Friday. They are reporting 122 deaths, same as Friday. Percent positivity for the week of Sept. 17-23 is 5.6%, up 3.7% from the week prior, which was 5.4%.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,682 cases, 21 more than Friday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 118 deaths, the same as Friday. Percent positivity for the week of Sept. 17-23 is 2.6%, down 43.48% from the week prior, which was 4.6%.

Statewide, there are 547 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 71 are on ventilators. That’s 11 more patients than Friday and 3 fewer patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 2,389,595, which is 33,571 more tests than Friday.