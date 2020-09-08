State adds 250 new cases to total

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 153,433. That’s 250 more cases since yesterday.

The state is reporting 13 new deaths, bringing the total to 4,955 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 8/31/20 is 134,432. That’s 6,514 new presumed recovered since 8/26/20. The state is reporting 163 probable deaths as of 9/2/20. LDH is also reporting 896 probable cases as of 8/31/2020.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,360 cases, 10 more than yesterday. They are reporting 115 deaths, 1 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,445 cases, 12 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 103 deaths, 1 more than yesterday.

Statewide, there are 799 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 131 are on ventilators. That’s 12 more patients than yesterday and 7 more patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 1,967,458 which is 4,125 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 36,867 tests, 317 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 34,888 tests, 93 more than yesterday.