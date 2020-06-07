State adds 330 new cases to bring total to 42,816

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 42,816. That’s 330 new cases since yesterday’s report.

The state is reporting 11 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,825 deaths.

The state is reporting 111 probable deaths as of 5/30. (Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 5/30 is 31,728. That’s 3,028 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 902 cases, 6 more than yesterday. They are reporting 1 new death, bringing the total to 75.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 744 cases, 6 more than yesterday. TOHSEP reported 1 new death yesterday afternoon, bring their total to 56. (The state is still reporting 55 deaths, same as Wednesday.)

Statewide, there are 575 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 74 are on ventilators. That’s 7 fewer patients than yesterday, and 3 fewer patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 24,995 tests** have been completed by their lab and 409,070 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 434,065, which is 5,996 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 793 state tests, same as yesterday; and 8,214 commercial tests, 146 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 696 state tests, same as Wednesday; and 8,393 commercial tests, 136 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.