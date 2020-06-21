State adds 393 news cases to bring total to 49,778

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 49,778. That’s 393 more cases than yesterday.

The state is reporting 1 new death, bringing the total to 2,993 deaths.

The state is reporting 112 probable deaths as of 6/14. (Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 6/14 is 37,017. That’s 3,113 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 1,010 cases, 10 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, leaving the total at 83.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 848 cases, 9 more than yesterday. The state is reporting no new deaths, leaving the total at 60.

Statewide, there are 589 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 69 are on ventilators. That’s 15 more patients than yesterday, but 4 fewer patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 30,941 tests** have been completed by their lab and 579,871 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 610,812, which is 5,996 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 836 state tests, 6 more than yesterday; and 11,169 commercial tests, 95 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 701 state tests, 1 more than yesterday; and 11,341 commercial tests, 114 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.