State adds 562 new cases to the total, now at 43,612

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 43,612. That’s 562 new cases since yesterday’s report.

The state is reporting 13 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,844 deaths.

The state is reporting 113 probable deaths as of 6/6 (Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 6/6 is 33,904. That’s 2,176 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 922 cases, 13 more than yesterday. They are reporting 1 new death, bringing the total the 76.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 756 cases, 8 more than yesterday. TOHSEP reported 56 deaths yesterday, same as Saturday. (The state is still reporting 55 deaths, same as Wednesday.)

Statewide, there are 568 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 67 are on ventilators. That’s 14 fewer patients than yesterday, and 4 fewer patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 25,365 tests** have been completed by their lab and 428,302 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 453,667, which is 11,065 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 796 state tests, same as yesterday; and 8,842 commercial tests, 357 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 696 state tests, same as last Wednesday 6/3; and 8,766 commercial tests, 234 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.