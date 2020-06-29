State adds 845 new cases to bring total to 57,081; total presumed recovered is 42,225

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 57,081. That’s 845 more cases than yesterday.

The vast majority of today’s reported cases (96%) are associated with community spread, rather than congregate settings. 43 percent of today’s reported cases are among people 29 years old or younger.

The state is reporting 5 new deaths, bringing the total to 3,091 deaths.

The state is reporting 108 probable deaths as of 6/28. (Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 6/28 is 42,225. That’s 2,433 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 1,119 cases, 22 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 86.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 1,011 cases, 23 more than yesterday. The state is reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 61.

Statewide, there are 737 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 79 are on ventilators. That’s 22 more patients than yesterday, and 3 more patients on vents. The number of patients in hospitals has been increasing daily since last Thursday.

The state lab is reporting 35,125 tests** have been completed by their lab and 669,512 commercial tests** have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 704,637, which is 8,526 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 843 state tests, same as yesterday; and 13,012 commercial tests, 316 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 703 state tests, same since Friday; and 13,086 commercial tests, 219 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.