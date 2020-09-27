State adds 920 new cases; hospitalizations decline

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 164,851. That’s 920 more cases since Friday.

The state is reporting 21 new deaths, bringing the total to 5,283 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 9/21/20 is 149,640. That’s 4,070 new presumed recovered since 9/14/20. The state is reporting 182 probable deaths and 1224 probable cases as of 9/23/2020.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,648 cases, 23 more than Friday. They are reporting 121 deaths, the same as Friday. Percent positivity for the week of Sept. 10-16 is 5.4%, down 21.74% from the week prior, which was 6.9%.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,630 cases, 7 more than Friday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 115 deaths, 2 more than Friday. Percent positivity for the week of Sept. 10-16 is 4.6%, down 25.81% from the week prior, which was 6.2%.

Statewide, there are 557 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 85 are on ventilators. That’s 13 fewer patients than Friday and 1 fewer patient on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 2,281,925 which is 27,084 more tests than Friday.