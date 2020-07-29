State adds less than 2,000 cases for second day in a row

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 112,773. That’s 1,735 more cases than yesterday.

The state is reporting 69 new deaths, bringing the total to 3,769 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 7/27/20 is 74,246. That’s 12,790 new presumed recovered since 7/19/20. The state is reporting 112 probable deaths as of 7/27/20.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 2,446 cases, 42 more than yesterday. They are reporting 1 new death, bringing the total to 96.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 2,601 cases, 55 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 73 deaths, 1 more than yesterday.

Statewide, there are 1,544 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 221 are on ventilators. That’s 39 less patients than yesterday and 7 more patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 1,295,131, which is 18,827 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 23,999 tests, 265 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 24,722 tests, 350 more than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.