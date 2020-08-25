State adds less than 600 new cases to total

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 144,116. That’s 550 more cases since yesterday.

The state is reporting 33 new deaths, bringing the total to 4,656 deaths.

The total of presumed recovered as of 8/19/20 is 118,120. That’s 14,608 new presumed recovered since 8/12/20. The state is reporting 141 probable deaths as of 8/19/20.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 3,211 cases, 100 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total at 107.

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 3,259 cases, 74 less than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 94 deaths, the same as yesterday.

Statewide, there are 930 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 141 are on ventilators. That’s 11 fewer patients than yesterday and 11 fewer patients on vents.

The total of tests reported today is 1,794,062, which is 21,581 more tests than yesterday’s report.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 34,082 tests, 2,420 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 31,701 tests, 1,027 less than yesterday.

**Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.