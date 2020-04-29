State and Lafourche see slight jump in daily cases; Lafourche reports 5 new deaths

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 27,660. That’s 374 new cases in 24 hours.

The state is reporting 44 new deaths, bringing the total to 1,802 deaths. Probable deaths caused by COVID-19 is 43. (Probable deaths are updated weekly).

The total of presumed recovered as of 4/26 is 17,303. That’s 2,376 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated weekly.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 651 cases, 16 more than yesterday. They are reporting 5 new deaths, bringing the total to 44.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 389 cases, 7 more than yesterday. The state is still reporting 31 deaths. (TOHSEP has not released numbers as of yet.)

Statewide, there are 1,629 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 244 are on ventilators. That’s 37 fewer patients than yesterday, and the same number of patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 7,683 tests* have been completed by their lab and 148,885 commercial tests* have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 156,568.

*Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.