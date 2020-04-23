State and local cases see slight 3 day rise; Terrebonne reports new death

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 25,739. That’s 481 new cases in 24 hours.

The state is reporting 67 new deaths, bringing the total to 1,540 deaths.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 603 cases, 20 more than yesterday. They are still reporting 32 deaths.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 357 cases, 7 more than yesterday. TOHSEP is reporting a new death, bringing the total to 26 deaths. (The state is still reporting 25 deaths.)

Statewide, there are 1,727 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 274 are on ventilators. That’s 20 fewer patients than yesterday, and 13 fewer patients on vents.

The testing numbers, when it comes to the way they are reported, are being modified by the state. LDH is conducting a comprehensive review of commercial testing numbers. The data will be updated upon completion of this review. This does not impact the number of positive cases reported. Positive cases are updated and accurate.