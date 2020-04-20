State and local numbers see an upward trend today

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 24,523. That’s 595 new cases in 24 hours.

The state is reporting 32 new deaths, bringing the total to 1,328 deaths.

Both these numbers reflect an upward trend from the weekend’s numbers.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 573 cases, 7 more than yesterday. Sadly, they are reporting 2 new deaths, bringing the total to 27.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 342 cases, 22 more than yesterday. TOHSEP is reporting 24 deaths, same as yesterday. (The state is still reporting 21 deaths.)

Statewide, there are 1,794 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 332 are on ventilators. That’s 46 more patients than yesterday, but 17 fewer patients on vents.

The testing numbers today don’t seem to be accurate, as several have not changed.

Terrebonne reported 136 state tests (same as yesterday) and 1,398 commercial tests (same yesterday). Lafourche reported 404 state tests (5 more than yesterday) and 2,507 commercial tests (same yesterday).

Statewide, only the state lab number changed. The commercial number is the same as yesterday.

6,482 tests have been completed by the state lab, while they are still reporting 135,079 tests have been reported to the state by commercial labs.

That’s only 57 new tests that have been reported since yesterday’s numbers were released, for a combined total of 141,561 tests.