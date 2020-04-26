State case total at 26,773, lowest daily increase of cases in April

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 26,773. That’s 261 new cases in 24 hours.

The state is reporting 26 new deaths, bringing the total to 1,670 deaths.

Probable deaths caused by COVID-19 is 59. This number is updated weekly.

The total of presumed recovered as of 4/22 is 14,927. Presumed recovered counts will be updated weekly.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 624 cases, 14 more than yesterday. They ares till reporting 39 deaths.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 371 cases, 5 more than yesterday. The state is reporting 26 deaths.

Statewide, there are 1,701 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 265 are on ventilators. That’s 1 more patients than yesterday, but 3 fewer patients on vents.

The testing numbers, when it comes to the way they are reported, are being modified by the state. LDH is conducting a comprehensive review of commercial testing numbers. The data will be updated upon completion of this review. This does not impact the number of positive cases reported. Positive cases are updated and accurate.