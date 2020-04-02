State case total rises to 9,150; locally, numbers in Lafourche rise by 53, in Terrebonne by 42

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 9,150. That’s 2,726 new cases in just over 24 hours.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 158 cases, 53 more than yesterday, and still reporting 4 deaths.

Terrebonne Parish is now reporting 97 cases, 42 more since yesterday and still reporting one death.

The state is reporting 37 new deaths, bringing the total to 310 deaths. Statewide, there are 1,639 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 507 are on ventilators. That’s 141 more patients than yesterday, and 17 new patients on vents.

Parishes are now reporting the number of tests completed. Terrebonne has reported 71 state tests (2 more than yesterday) and 244 commercial tests (45 more than yesterday). Lafourche has reported 138 state tests (16 more than yesterday) and 801 commercial tests (103 more than yesterday).

In total statewide, 3901 tests have been completed by the state lab and 47,185 tests have been reported to the state by commercial labs. That’s 5,310 new tests that have been reported since yesterday’s numbers were released.

61 of our 64 parishes are now reporting cases.