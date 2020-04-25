State case total trending down again over last three days, total cases at 26,512; Lafourche reports 4 new deaths

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 26,512. That’s 372 new cases in 24 hours.

The state is reporting 43 new deaths, bringing the total to 1,644 deaths.

Probable deaths caused by COVID-19 is 59. This number is updated weekly.

The total of presumed recovered as of 4/22 is 14,927. Presumed recovered counts will be updated weekly.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 610 cases, 3 more than yesterday. They are reporting 4 new deaths, bringing the total deaths to 39.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 366 cases, 3 more than yesterday. TOHSEP and the state are reporting 26 deaths.

Statewide, there are 1,700 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 268 are on ventilators. That’s 3 more patients than yesterday, but 18 fewer patients on vents.

The testing numbers, when it comes to the way they are reported, are being modified by the state. LDH is conducting a comprehensive review of commercial testing numbers. The data will be updated upon completion of this review. This does not impact the number of positive cases reported. Positive cases are updated and accurate.