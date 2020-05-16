State cases at 34,117; As local testing ramps up, so do cases

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 34,117. That’s 280 new cases in 24 hours.

The state is reporting 31 new deaths, bringing the total to 2,413 deaths. Probable deaths caused by COVID-19 is 66. (Probable deaths are updated on Mondays.)

The total of presumed recovered as of 5/10 is 22,608. That’s 2,292 new presumed recovered from last week’s total. (Presumed recovered counts are updated on Mondays.)

Lafourche Parish is reporting 738 cases, 14 more than yesterday. They are reporting no new deaths, keeping the total to 63.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 576 cases, 19 more than yesterday. The state is reporting 43 deaths, same as yesterday.

Statewide, there are 1,028 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 123 are on ventilators. That’s 63 fewer patients than yesterday, and 9 fewer patients on vents.

The state lab is reporting 11,386 tests* have been completed by their lab and 248,356 commercial tests* have been performed. This brings the total of tests to 259,742, which is 6,553 more than yesterday.

Locally, Lafourche is reporting 516 state tests, 4 more than yesterday; and 4,905 commercial tests, 144 more than yesterday.

Terrebonne is reporting 268 state tests, 5 more than yesterday; and 4,653 commercial tests, 152 more than yesterday.

*Tests reported here include those completed by the LDH Office of Public Health Laboratory and those performed by commercial labs and reported to the state. Tests are assigned to parish based on the residence of the individual being tested when possible. Some negative test results from commercial labs may not have been reported to the state. Some of the commercial test results reported to the state are from out of state.