State cases continue to climb, but still at a slower rate

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 21,016. That’s 421 new cases in 24 hours. The number of daily cases reported has continued to decline since Thursday.

Lafourche Parish is reporting 481 cases, 13 more than yesterday. Their number of daily cases has also declined since Thursday. They are still reporting 13 deaths.

Terrebonne Parish is reporting 260 cases, 5 more than yesterday. TOHSEP is still reporting 17 deaths, three more than the state is reporting.

The state is reporting 44 new deaths, bringing the total to 884 deaths. Statewide, there are 2,134 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 461 are on ventilators. That’s 50 more patients than yesterday, and 3 more patients on vents.

Parishes are now reporting the number of tests completed. Terrebonne reported 106 state tests (same as yesterday) and 1,034 commercial tests (35 more than yesterday). Lafourche has reported 330 state tests (6 more than yesterday) and 2,002 commercial tests (72 more than yesterday).

In total statewide, 5,589 tests have been completed by the state lab and 102,502 tests have been reported to the state by commercial labs. That’s 4,046 new tests that have been reported since yesterday’s numbers were released, for a combined total of 108,091 tests.